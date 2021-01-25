Weekend fire in St. Catharines under investigation

A weekend fire in St. Catharines is under investigation.

On Saturday around 4:35 a.m. emergency crews were called to a house fire in the area of Haight and Disher Streets.

Upon arrival crews found the lower level the house and entrance on fire.

Detectives and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating for a cause.

The scene is expected to be held for several days for the investigation.

A parrot was the only victim of the blaze.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009964.