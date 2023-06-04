Weekend fishing trip ends with four children and one man dead

A weekend fishing excursion in northeastern Quebec ended in tragedy with four children and one man dead.

Police say they got an emergency call at about 2 a-m on Saturday about a group swept up by the rising tide near the village of Portneuf-sur-Mer, some 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Initially, responding officers found the bodies of four other people -- all minors older than 10 -- on the river bank.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found hours later in the river and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say the five were among a group of 11 people who were fishing on foot for capelin -- a silvery smelt fish -- near the shore when they were caught off guard by the rising tide.

Local mayor Jean-Maurice Tremblay says he did not know more about the victims or if they were from the community of about 600 people.

Police investigators and forensic teams have been deployed to help shed light on what happened.