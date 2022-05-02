Weekend murder victim in Welland was 50 year old man who knew suspect

More details are being released after a murder in Welland over the weekend.

Police say a 50 year old man was found dead at a home in the area of Division and Alexander Streets on Saturday night at 11:40.

A second victim, aged 68, was also found injured, but has since been released from hospital.

The cause of death and the victim's names are not being released.

35-year-old Joel Dreaver was arrested that night, and police say he knew the victims.

Two NRP officers were injured while making the arrest, and two citizens stepped in to help.

Police are thanking the residents.

The investigation continues and police are asking area residents with CCTV footage that captures Division Street near Alexander Street and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera to look over the footage.

Dreaver is charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of assault of police.