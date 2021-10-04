Weekend pedestrian focused streets continue in downtown St. Catharines until end of October

Streets in downtown St. Catharines will remain pedestrian focused on Fridays and Saturdays until at least the end of this month.

The St. Catharines Downtown Association has announced some changes to the vehicular closures along St. Paul Street from William to Carlisle and from Bond to Court Street:

Starting this weekend, pedestrians will be able to meander along the roads freely from 4 - 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays but the closures will no longer be in place on Sundays.

Previously, the closures were scheduled to continue until October 10th.