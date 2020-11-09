Weekend R.I.D.E checks in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines

Weekend R.I.D.E spot checks in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines have resulted in four roadside suspensions.

Niagara Regional Police stopped approximately 450 vehicles with a total of 24 drivers asked to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

Four of the drivers had provided a sample resulting in an “alert” and subsequently had their licences suspended for a period of three days.

In addition to the four roadside suspensions, two other drivers were charged with driving while under suspension.

Several tickets were also issued to drivers for various traffic related offences.

