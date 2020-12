The NRP's weekend R.I.D.E pogram resulted in charges against one driver and 4 three day license suspensions.

Police arrested and charged 25 year old Jose Luis Ayala of St. Catharines with impaired driving.

In total, 500 vehicles were checked and 29 roadside tests administered.

The checkpoints were conducted between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m at locations in both Niagara-on-the-Lake and St. Catharines.