Weekend R.I.D.E stops results in four drivers with licence suspensions

Niagara Police suspended four drivers as their RIDE campaign stopped hundreds over the weekend.

NRP say they stopped roughly 300 vehicles as part of Canada Road Safety Week.

The roadside stops were set up in Lincoln, Niagara Falls, and Welland over the Victoria Day weekend.

Four drivers had their licences suspended for a period of three days.

In addition to the four roadside suspensions, three other drivers were issued tickets for operating their vehicles without a valid driver's licence.