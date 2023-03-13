Weekend RIDE check leaves three drivers with licence suspension

A weekend R.I.D.E check in Welland and St. Catharines has resulted in three driving suspensions.

Niagara Police say they stopped roughly 500 vehicles on Saturday and three drivers provided a breath sample resulting in an "Alert" and had their licence suspended for a period of three days.

Several other tickets were issued to drivers including who was charged with having care or control of their vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Two drivers under 22 years of age also had blood alcohol concentration above zero.