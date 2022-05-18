Weekend summer GO Trains heading into Niagara resume Saturday

It will be easier to get into Niagara Falls this weekend, as GO trains resume their weekend summer runs.

Weekend GO Train Service will resume on Saturday May 21st, 2022 from Union Station to Niagara Falls.

The trains will run daily round trips Saturday, Sundays and Holiday Mondays.

The trip costs around $25 for adults, while kids 12 and under can ride free on all GO Trains and Buses.

There will be three trains leaving Toronto each Saturday, Sunday and Holiday.

GO runs a weekday train Monday-Friday that leaves the Niagara Falls Bridge Street Train Station at 5:19 a.m. and arrives at Toronto Union Train Station at 8:20 a.m.

The weekday train leaves Union and is back in Niagara Falls by 7:47 p.m.