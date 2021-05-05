iHeartRadio
WEGO bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 test

A WEGO bus driver in Niagara Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city reports the driver was last on duty providing late night service on the Blue and Red lines Friday, April 30th between 5 p.m. and 1:05 a.m.

Niagara Falls Transit Service continues to adhere to COVID-19 protocols including mandatory masking, enhanced cleaning, and bio-barriers between drivers and riders.

