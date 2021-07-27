Weightlifter Maude Charron adds another gold to Canada's Olympic tally

Team Canada is adding another gold medal to the count thanks to a weightlifter.

Maude Charron from Rimouski, Quebec outshone her competitors in the women's 64 kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

She is the second Canadian woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal.

She totalled 236 kg for her snatch and clean and jerk, beating the Italian runner-up by four kilograms.

Charron previously took gold at the Pan American Championships in April of this year, breaking continental records for her weight class in snatch (107 kg), clean and jerk (133 kg), and total (240 kg).