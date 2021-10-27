Welcome Back Welland plan receives award

The city of Welland has won a Gold MarCom Award for strategic communications.

'Welcome Back Welland', the City's reopening planning document and communications plan received a Gold award in this year's MarCom Awards.

MarCom presents the Gold Award to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm.

One of more than 6,000 submissions to various categories this year, 'Welcome Back Welland' was adjudicated in the Strategic Communications, Crisis Communication Plan or Response category.

The 'Welcome Back Welland' plan outlined the health and safety measures taken by the City to keep everyone safe from the spread of COVID-19 as services and facilities reopened.

The document also summarizes essential information about the City's commitment to health and safety, including the City's safety plan, building modifications, facility capacities and rules, and proof of vaccination requirements.

"We're committed to employee and visitor health and safety," said Steve Zorbas, CAO. "The plan our team developed focuses on providing a safe workplace for our staff, first and foremost, as well as a safe environment for visitors, whether they are contractors, paying a bill, or enjoying a recreation program."