Well, it's Groundhog Day...again.
All eyes are on the rodents today for another Groundhog Day.
Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil, Ontario's Wiarton Willie, and Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam will be taking their predictions online this year as the pandemic continues.
For those who still put stock in a ground hog's ability to predict the weather, if they see their shadows and retreat into their burrows it means six more weeks of cold weather.
Willie's prediction: No shadow (an early spring)
Sam's prediction: No shadow (an early spring)
Phil's predicton: Shadow (more winter ahead)
Niagara's own prognosticator, Fenwick Flossie with the Fabulous Fenwick Lions Club, sided with Willie and Sam, predicting an early spring.
For others, it's an opportunity to revisit the classic Bill Murray movie.
Die hard fans of Punxsutawney Phil can buy a special personal Cameo video featuring Phil and his Inner Circle for $99.
