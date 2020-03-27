Welland adjusting more services to slow spread of COVID-19

The City of Welland is making more adjustments to programming and services to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Welland Transit will be running a regular Sunday service seven days a week on all municipal routes. All routes will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Niagara Region Transit will operate on an hourly Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday.

The Port Colborne Community routes will start at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. Customers are being asked to enter from the rear doors, though the front doors will still be available for people with accessibility concerns. Payment is not required.

All marriage services scheduled in April have been cancelled. A completed marriage licence application can be picked up by appointment by calling 905-735-1700 ext. 2280. Refunds will be issued for fees paid.

The leash-free outdoor park has been closed.