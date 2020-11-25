Welland adjusts plans for Welland Winter Lights contest as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

The City of Welland is making adjustments to the Welland Winter Lights contest as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Originally, the city had planned to offer bus tours featuring contest entrants, but that option is being cancelled in the interest of public safety.

Self-guided tours are still encouraged on December 7th and 8th and the Fill A Bus Food Drive will run in conjunction with the event.

City staff and Welland Downtown BIA members will be at Market Square both evenings from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. to collect food and toy donations.

A map of the contest entries will be available on YouChannel on Friday, December 4th at 4:30 p.m.