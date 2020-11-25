Welland adjusts plans for Welland Winter Lights contest as COVID-19 cases continue to increase
The City of Welland is making adjustments to the Welland Winter Lights contest as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Originally, the city had planned to offer bus tours featuring contest entrants, but that option is being cancelled in the interest of public safety.
Self-guided tours are still encouraged on December 7th and 8th and the Fill A Bus Food Drive will run in conjunction with the event.
City staff and Welland Downtown BIA members will be at Market Square both evenings from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. to collect food and toy donations.
A map of the contest entries will be available on YouChannel on Friday, December 4th at 4:30 p.m.