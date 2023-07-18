Welland and CAO part ways

The City of Welland has parted ways with its CAO.

The city says as of today, Steve Zorbas is no longer working as the Chief Administrative Officer.

Zorbas held the job for two years, however was the interim CAO since 2020, and worked with the city since 2014.

There's no word on the reason behind the departure, but the city says they do appreciate his time with Welland.

Zorbas was paid $220,464 last year for this work with the city.

Welland held an in-camera or closed session meeting last night without Zorbas in the room.

The only staff member councillors can fire or hire is the city's CAO.