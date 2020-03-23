Welland announces measures to help residents during COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Welland has announced some temporary changes to help ease the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on residents.

Officials say some new financial policies will help mitigate the impact to residents and businesses.

The city is deferring penalities and interest charges on outstanding tax and water/wastewater bills.

The city is also deferring interest charges on outstanding account receivables.

The deferal will be in effect from March 19th until May 31st, 2020.

The pre-authorized payment program (PAP) will continue for Tax and Water billings and NSF charges will be waived.

Participants who wish to withdraw from the program can do so without penalty.

During the closure of Civic Square, residents can make tax and water bill payments from the comfort of their home through online and telephone banking.

Cheques can be mailed to our office at 60 East Main St., Welland, ON L3B 3X4, or placed in the Civic Square drop box located at the first set of doors of the Civic Square (closest to Cross Street).

For more information on City of Welland facility closures, programs and event cancellations, and how to reach city staff, visit https://www.welland.ca/hottopics/COVID-19.asp.