Welland applying for federal funding to deal with flooding in Dain City

The city of Welland is applying for some federal funding to help deal with flooding in the city.

After a significant storm in mid-July, over 80 cases of flooding were reported to the city, mostly in the Ward 6, Dain City area.

Although city officials say it is not feasible to design stormwater infrastructure to meet the needs of infrequent, high intensity storms, the city will look at ways to mitigate the impacts on residents.

To that end, city staff are applying to the Disaster Mitigation Adaptation Fund and the Canada Infrastructure Program - Green Stream.

If approved, the city hopes to design and construct new storm sewers in Dain City with funding from the DMAF and design and build a secondary trunk watermain to secure drinkable water to Dain City with Infrastructure Program money.

City representatives will be working with MP Vance Badawey's office to try to secure the funding.