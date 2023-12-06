Welland approves 2024 budget with 3.15% increase

Welland has finalized its 2024 budget, marking an overall tax increase of 3.15%.

The increase means residents will pay an extra $56/year, for an average home assessed at $230,000.

Residents will also see an approximate increase of $34 on their water and wastewater bills.

Homeowners also pay Regional taxes, which are set by Niagara Region Council.

Welland's 2024 operating budget totals just over $113 million.

"Council worked diligently with staff to create a budget that supports city services, programs and sustainability while at the same time addressing affordability," said Mayor Frank Campion. "It symbolizes an investment in the collective well-being of our city in the near- and long-term."

Campion put forward a mayoral decision today, using his Strong Mayors Powers, to shorten the 10-day period for the Mayor to veto amendment resolutions passed by City Council to the Mayor's proposed budget, marking the end of the budget process.

"The budget underscores the City's dedication to the community through its strategic priorities of economic growth, environmental stewardship, health and well-being, and livability."