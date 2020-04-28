Welland Beer Store location to reopen tomorrow after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Beer Store in Welland is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives for the Beer Store say the employee last worked at the Thorold Road East location on April 15th, and is now at home in self-isolation.

All other affected workers are also self-isolating.

The store is expected to reopen tomorrow following a 'wall-to-wall disinfectant cleaning and fogging.'

Four Beer Store locations across Niagara are currently accepting empties returns:

Fort Erie - 194 Garrison Road (Mondays and Wednesdays)

Port Colborne - 420 Catharine Street (Mondays and Wednesdays)

St. Catharines - 446 Scott Street (every day)

St. Catharines - 96 Dieppe Road (every day)