Welland begins welcoming skaters back to arenas

Skaters will start returning to Welland's arenas today.

The ice is officially in at the main arena and the first rentals are happening today.

Meanwhile rentals at the youth arena will start on September 17th.

All visitors will be screened and masks will be required unless participating in a physical activity.

Fans will be allowed in the stands, but capacity at the arenas has been limited to 50 percent.

City programming returns in October, including all ages skates, shinny hockey, and public skating.