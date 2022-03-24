Welland Canal officially open for the season

The Welland Canal is officially open for the season.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele hosting the annual Top Hat Ceremony at Lock 8 Gateway Park this morning.

Mayor Steele talked about the importance of the canal to his city and the work that needs to be done going forward, "we want Port Colborne to remain an important location within the seaway where marine related businesses can flourish. Through strong partnerships with those in the marine industry we continue to create opportunities for marine related development within the seaway trade corridor and our city of Port Colborne."

The canal coming off a strong year that saw more than 38 million tons of cargo was shipped through the waterway.

Jeff Bolan, Supervisor of canal operations, was on hand and says, "Since 1959 over three billion tons of cargo come thru canal, that has an economic value of over 400 billion dollars. Quite a staggering number and quite an incredible thing to think that a small town on the south shore of Niagara like Port Colborne has such a global impact."

