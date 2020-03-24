iHeartRadio
Welland Canal officially opens today

CKTB - NEWS - CCGS Griffon

Under normal circumstances today would be a big day of celebration as the Welland Canal officially opens.

Traditionally, local dignitaries bestow a ceremonial top hat on the captains of the first ships to traverse the passage, but due to social distancing practices Top Hat Ceremonies will not be happening this year.

One ship has already snuck through the passage a little bit early – folks at the St. Catharines museum snapped a picture of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon making its way through yesterday.

The St. Catharines Museum will be hosting a special digital event at 10 a.m. this morning.

