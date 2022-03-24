Welland Canal opening today for the season

The Welland Canal is set to open this morning.

The annual Top Hat Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. in the pavilion at Lock 8 Gateway Park.

The first downbound vessel will then start moving through the city's portion of the canal.

A beaver felt Top Hat that is currently presented to the captain of the first downbound vessel has been loaned from the Port Colborne and Historical Museum since 1999.

After the ceremony the Top Hat is stored in an acid-free box in the Captain John W. Sharpe Heritage Resource Centre, a climate-controlled building that was built in 1995 to house over 17,000 artifacts and archives.