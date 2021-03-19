Welland Canal opens for another shipping season
The shipping season has officially begun as the Welland Canal is now open.
Traditionally, a top hat ceremony would be held to mark the occasion, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the yearly event was not possible.
The canal between Lakes Erie and Ontario is open as of 8 a.m. this morning, but the Montreal-Lake Ontario section doesn't open until Monday, March 22nd.
