Welland Canal power outage halts marine traffic

A power outage Sunday evening has damaged mooring systems and it's unclear when marine traffic will resume.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management says the outage happened around 5:50 p.m. resulting in damages to hands-free-mooring equipment in locks one and seven.

A statement from the corporation says it took immediate steps to ensure the safety of the public, personnel, vessels, infrastructure and environment.

It says recovery operations are proceeding and updates regarding the resumption of marine traffic will be provided when available.

No injuries were reported.