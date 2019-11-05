Welland church protestor calls letter handed out this week a back door apology
A man who protests in front of a Welland Catholic Church every Sunday calls a letter sent out to parishioners a 'back door apology.'
William O'Sullivan, who was sexually abused by former priest Donald Grecco as a young boy, says the letter from the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Catharines just acknowledges the actions of a few bad priests.
The 48 year old man has been protesting outside St. Kevin's church for over a year now.
The protest is now being called the 'Sully Movement' where fellow survivors of sexual abuse and supporters have been gathering weekly to draw attention to O'Sullivan's demands for a public apology.
In the letter, church officials say they can't meet with O'Sullivan because a civil suit is ongoing.
O'Sullivan says he will continue to protest outside the church until he receives a proper apology.
He is inviting church officials and the public to a movie screening of 'Spotlight' which documents hundreds of cases of sex abuse by priests in the Boston area.
The event is being held Wednesday November 13th at the Black Sheep Lounge.
