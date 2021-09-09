Welland City Council asks for deferral of inter-municipal transit project

Although Welland City Council is still supporting the idea of an inter-municipal transit system, they want more time to review details on a recent proposal.

Council is asking to defer moving forward with the latest attempt until at least 2023 to give councillors more time to review the model and have concerns addressed.

Some of the outstanding worries council has flagged include the proposed allocation of inter-municipal costs, governance representation, and service levels.

City staff are also recommending a review of the fare structure for low-income riders to be presented to council next month.

Currently, some inter-municipal transit is available between Welland, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and the Niagara Region.