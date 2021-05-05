Welland collecting feedback from residents on cannabis production

The City of Welland is looking for feedback as council considers the future of cannabis production in the city.

Residents are encouraged to share their experiences with Cannabis Production Facilities as part of a land use review process.

Currently, an interim by-law prohibits the use of land, buildings, or structures for cannabis cultivation, production, and processing in the city.

The by-law was first enacted in 2019 and extended last year so it would remain in effect until December 17th of this year as city staff conducted a review.

Welland residents can go to YourChannel.Welland.ca to provide feedback.