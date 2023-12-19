Welland condo project gets rebuild permit from city

The company that owns a controversial condo project in Welland says they have received a full rebuild permit from the city.

Evertrust Developments says it has received an official Building Permit that will see the current structure deconstructed, and replaced.

The Upper Vista Welland condo project at 350 Prince Charles Drive gained attention after two partial collapses earlier this year that sent debris into the nearby Welland Canal.

The original plan was to have people move in this past May.

The on-site Project Manager, says it is a “momentous breakthrough for the building’s progress that puts the project back on track and will produce the highest quality building for all purchasers.”

Officials with Evertrust are now hoping to have the luxury boutique condominium open for occupancy by spring of 2025.