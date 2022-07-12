Welland couple who has played lottery for 20 years wins $100,000

A Welland couple - married for 26 years - has won $100,000.

Darlene and Richard Naszados won the $100,000 LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize in the March 26, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

LOTTO 6/49 offered a Super Draw on March 26, 2022, with 10 Guaranteed Prize Draws of $100,000 in addition to the main jackpot and the $1 Million Guaranteed Prize Draw.

The couple has been playing the lottery together for over 20 years.

"We purchased a ticket because I heard a radio ad for the LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw."

"I was at the store checking some tickets we accumulated, and the screen went blank, so I thought it was a system glitch. I gave the ticket to the store clerk to check, and the lottery terminal froze!"

Darlene called Richard right away to tell him about the big win. "At first he said, 'I don't have time for this, I'm driving,'" she laughed. "I didn't think it was real," Richard added.

"We're going to pay some bills, invest, and treat ourselves to a second honeymoon," Darlene smiled.



The winning ticket was purchased at Kay's Korner Variety on Thorold Road in Welland.