Welland cutting down infested trees on Merritt Island

The City of Welland is cutting down trees on Merritt Island.

The trees have been identified as high-risk due to an infestation of Emerald Ash Borer.

The insects have been destroying trees in the area and the city is removing a number of dead and hazardous trees.

Staff are also preparing to replant trees in the impacted areas.

In a release Jessica Ruddell, director of community services, says, "The City has engaged the services of a local certified arborist contractor to carry out these removals, ensuring a safe and efficient process."

The city is also wrapping up a similar project along the lower natural surface trail between Woodlawn Road and Highway 406.