Welland developing short-term rental policy

Welland is working on developing a short-term rental policy.

A short-term rental, commonly found on platforms like AirBnB, VRBO, and Flipkey, is defined by the city as short-term accommodation in exchange for payment where the owner does not reside in the same dwelling.

Currently they are illegal within the city, but city staff are aware of several rentals operating in the city that have raised the ire of neighbours.

City staff are now collecting feedback from residents as to how they would like short-term rentals be governed.

Resident are invited to fill out a survey and share personal experiences on YourChannel.Welland.ca