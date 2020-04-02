iHeartRadio
Welland extending closures

CKTb - NEWS - Closed

The city of Welland is extending the closure of all public facilities until June 30th.

Officials believe business operations won’t start getting back to normal until July 6th.

Yesterday St. Catharines officials also extended city-wide closures.

Facilities there will be closed to the public ‘until further notice.’

