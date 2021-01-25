Welland extending temporary outdoor patio program

The City of Welland is extending the outdoor patio program aimed at helping businesses survive the pandemic.

The streamlined approval process for temporary outdoor patios will continue this year.

Last year, staff approved 14 new or expanded outdoor patios to give business owners and patrons more room for physical distancing.

Existing approved patios on private property will be allowed to continue without the need for additional approval.

Council also approved allowing retailers to set up temporary outdoor displays to support different kinds of shops.