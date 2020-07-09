Welland Farmers' Market will return this weekend
This weekend marks the return of the Welland Farmers' Market - which has been running for over 100 years.
It resumes Saturday July 11th at Market Square on Young Street, with a small group of vendors set up between 8a-noon.
The market was closed on March 13th due to COVID-19 and emergency orders under the Government of Ontario.
Patrons will enter on the east side of the market.
City staff will be present to monitor the number of customers entering the market, and masks are encouraged.
“We’re happy to bring the market back to residents,” said Richard Dalton, Manager of Recreation and Culture. “The Saturday morning market is a tradition that has brought fresh food to our tables for many generations.”
-
Niagara Folk Arts Festival Announces Summer 2020 Live EventsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre regarding Niagara Folk Arts Festival Summer 2020 Live Events
-
UPDATE - Icy Adoption/Foster CatsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Kevin Strooband – Executive Director Lincoln County Humane Society regarding Icy, ugliest dog in Niagara, adoption update
-
UPDATE - Some Positive News with Release of Latest Niagara Job NumbersChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Adam Durrant – Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board regarding the latest Niagara job numbers