Welland Farmers' Market will return this weekend

This weekend marks the return of the Welland Farmers' Market - which has been running for over 100 years.

It resumes Saturday July 11th at Market Square on Young Street, with a small group of vendors set up between 8a-noon.

The market was closed on March 13th due to COVID-19 and emergency orders under the Government of Ontario.

Patrons will enter on the east side of the market.

City staff will be present to monitor the number of customers entering the market, and masks are encouraged.