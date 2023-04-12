Welland father and grandfather wins $1.6M in lottery

A big lottery win in Welland.

55-year-old Marc Levasseur has won $1,666,666.70 in the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot on March 11th.

He also won $2 on his ENCORE selection, bringing his total winnings to $1,666,668.70.

His ticket shared the jackpot with two other winning tickets.

The father and grandfather, says this is his first big win and he's been playing the lottery for 33 years.

"I play LOTTO 6/49 twice a week."

"I checked my ticket while at the store and I was so excited – I thought, 'Early retirement, here I come!'"

The shipping and manufacturing worker says he sent his children a screenshot of the win and they were excited.

"My wife couldn't believe it either. We discovered the win right before our trip to Mexico – so it was nice to have the trip to relax and soak in the news," he smiled.

He plans to use his win toward retirement, helping his children, and traveling.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Fitch Street in Welland.