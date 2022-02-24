Welland Fire asks residents to stay safe around icy waterways

Even though the temperature has dropped again officials are warning everyone to stay off the ice.

Welland Fire Chief Adam Eckhardt asking residents to avoid the recreational canal and all stormwater ponds as the recent warmer weather caused a lot of ice to thaw and water runoff and rain may have created some weak spots.

"Avoiding the canal and stormwater ponds in the city is the best way to stay safe this winter," said Eckhart. "We understand that many residents will enjoy winter activities that include fishing, snowmobiling, skating, and more on frozen water surfaces, and we encourage everyone to know the risks before venturing out onto the ice."

He adds that the cold may have created a thin sheet of ice but you do not know what is underneath it.

the city advising that skating should take place at arenas or properly maintained outdoor rinks.



Ice Safety Tips:

Check the ice thickness

Colour of ice matters; clear blue ice is the strongest, white or opaque ice is much weaker

Stay away from ice that looks honeycombed

Near-shore ice is often much thicker and safer than ice farther out

No ice is safe, use caution around all of our bodies of water and don't venture out alone'

Wear a lifejacket and survival suit; these items can preserve body heat

If you are going out onto the ice, know what to do if you break through



To stay safe, check the ice to make sure it's thick enough and always wear a lifejacket during activities around the water. When in doubt, stay clear of the ice.