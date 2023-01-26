Damage estimated at $1M after fire in Welland
Damage is pegged at $1M following a blaze in Welland.
Fire crews were called to Bosch Car Service at the corner of Southworth Street and Lewis Street at 5:30 this morning.
They discovered a large fire, spanning multiple garage bays.
Firefighters confirmed everyone was out safely and brought the blaze under control within an hour.
The fire appears to have started inside the garage bay, however the investigation continues.
6 fire trucks 25 firefighters attended the call.
Working Fire - Southworth Street - Corner of Lewis Street - Large Single Story Commercial Auto Detailing Service .. @Welland @opffa @WellandFire @WellandTribune @Niagara_411 pic.twitter.com/ITNpP6xQCQ— Welland Firefighters L481 🇨🇦 (@WPFFA_481) January 26, 2023
