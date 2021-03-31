Welland Fire Department asks residents to be respectful with backyard fires

The Welland Fire Department is asking residents to be respectful as more people begin enjoying backyard fires again.

Open-air fires are allowed within the city as long as they are properly contained in a backyard with a responsible adult present and a method to extinguish the flames close at hand.

Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says they do see an increase in fire calls around this time of year.

"There's always a surge in the Spring and Fall. I remind everybody that we don't burn our leaves and waste products. The fires are there for recreational use. It's a nice treat to have, especially as we look for more things to do outside, but please be respectful in the materials we're burning."

Eckhart says anyone who believes a neighbour is burning something other than clean wood can call 911 and a fire truck without the lights and sirens active will be dispatched to deal with the issue.

Burn permits for rural properties will resume this year.

The Welland Fire Department has also provided these fire safety rules:

Recreational fires are allowed between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

You can only burn on private property and must have written permission from the property owner.

The fire is completely contained within a metal, masonry, or ceramic enclosure device with no openings of any kind that are not completely covered at all times, except when charging the device with fuel, by tight fitting and suitable metal spark screen(s) in which no opening is larger than 6 mm in any dimension,

The Hearth area designated for the fire is not more than 66 centimeters in any horizontal dimension,

The pile of materials to be burned is not more than 66 centimeters in height,

All solid fuels are completely contained at all times within the fire device and screens,

The device is not located on any combustible surface,

The fire is controlled such that flames and hot embers do not pose an undue risk of fire to nearby combustible materials,

The fire is not burned on any smog day,

The fire is located in a Back-Yard,

The fire is no closer than 3 meters to the property line, and

The fire is attended at all times by a responsible person to supervise it

Must have a charged garden hose line, or a 10-A rated fire extinguisher, or a 15L pail of water

Please consider wind direction and how the smoke from your fire may affect the health and well-being of your neighbours

Click here to listen to Eckhart's full interview with Tom McConnell.