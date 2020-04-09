Welland firefighters help a nine year old girl celebrate her birthday
A nine year old girl got to celebrate her birthday with the help of the Welland Fire department.
The Welland Firefighters union posted a video to their Twitter account, showing the Pump 3 crew stopping by to help mark the occasion.
They speak to her through the window while the lights flash, give a few blasts of the horn, and wish her a happy birthday before driving away.
@Welland Pump 3 crew wishing 9 Year Old Teegan a special happy birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3lDvsU13Sb— Welland Firefighters 🇨🇦 (@WPFFA_481) April 8, 2020