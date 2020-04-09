iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Welland firefighters help a nine year old girl celebrate her birthday

CKTB - NEWS - Welland Fire birthday

A nine year old girl got to celebrate her birthday with the help of the Welland Fire department.

The Welland Firefighters union posted a video to their Twitter account, showing the Pump 3 crew stopping by to help mark the occasion.

They speak to her through the window while the lights flash, give a few blasts of the horn, and wish her a happy birthday before driving away.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio