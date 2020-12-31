Welland firefighters quickly tackle Rusholme Road fire
Welland firefighters made quick work of a Rusholme Road fire.
Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says a steel structure and an outbuilding were damaged during the blaze this afternoon.
The contents inside the building were also damaged but no injuries are being reported.
Eckhart credits a Public Works member for discovering the fire.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
-
-
2020 News Year in ReviewChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Bonnie Heslop - CKTB News Director/Anchor regarding 2020 news year in review
-
Best Day EverChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Jessica Potts - Speaker/Author regarding her new book, Best Day Ever