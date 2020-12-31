iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Welland firefighters quickly tackle Rusholme Road fire

CKTB - NEWS - Fire Close Up

Welland firefighters made quick work of a Rusholme Road fire.

Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says a steel structure and an outbuilding were damaged during the blaze this afternoon.

The contents inside the building were also damaged but no injuries are being reported.

Eckhart credits a Public Works member for discovering the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Latest Audio