Welland firefighters tackle Randolph Street fire
Another early morning for Welland firefighters as they battled a blaze on Randolph Street.
Deputy Chief Adam Eckhart says no injuries are being reported after crews were able to make quick work of the fire.
He says he could not hear working smoke alarms from outside the home.
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 18Tim and Rob talk about what NOT to do when selling your house. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 12thThis week, Liz speaks with Laura Byrne Paquet, a journalist, blogger and genius behind "Ottawa Road Trips", about great things to do in and around Ottawa. Then, Liz is talking about tips for road-trippers and delving into how to plan for a two-week travel-themed quarantine. You can make it as much fun as a holiday! See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Hugo Chesshire - Greater Niagara Chamber of CommerceMatt talks to Hugo about what the impact the Fall season will have on local restaurants. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.