Welland Floatfest cancelled for 2021

It's going to be another year without Floatfest in Welland.

The Board of Members for the annual event along the Welland Recreational Canal voted unanimously to cancel this year's Floatfest scheduled for July.

The decision was made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with officials saying the health of safety of the community is their number one priority.

Planning is already underway for the next Floatfest in 2022.