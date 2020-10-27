Welland Food Drive approaches half-way mark of $10,000 goal
A funding boost from the Welland Optimist Club has pushed the Welland Food Drive closer to the goal.
The club recently presented the food drive with a $5,000 cheque to help the drive reach the $100,000 target.
With just two weeks to go, $40,000 has been raised to help The Salvation Army, Open Arms Mission, and The Hope Centre.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the food drive has shifted to a purely financial drive to help people in need.
Donations can be made at WellandFoodDrive.com.
