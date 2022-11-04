Welland food drive is set for Saturday

Residents in Welland are being asked to leave some food out this weekend.

The Welland Food Drive is set to return Saturday in an effort to stalk the shelves at food banks in the city.

All residents need to do is put food out on their front porch by 10 a.m. and volunteers will come by and pick it up.

Food collected will go to the Salvation Army, Open Arms Mission, and Hope Centre.

www.wellandfooddrive.com