Welland Forge has closed its doors
Welland Forge is officially closed.
The plant on Centre Street making the announcement today saying a major customer has turned into a supplier overseas and the devastating loss is beyond their control.
The company, which also owns a plant in Port Colborne, says the blow is too large to survive in this already difficult economy.
CKTB has reached out to the Mayor for comment on the closure.
“This morning we closed Welland Forge. Regrettably, a major customer has turned to a supplier overseas.
This customer accounted for 65% of Welland Forge’s business. It is a devastating loss that is beyond our control.
This blow is too large to withstand in an already difficult economy and in the middle of a global pandemic.”
