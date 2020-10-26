iHeartRadio
Welland Forge has closed its doors

forge

The plant on Centre Street making the announcement today saying a major customer has turned into a supplier overseas and the devastating loss is beyond their control.

The company, which also owns a plant in Port Colborne, says the blow is too large to survive in this already difficult economy.

CKTB has reached out to the Mayor for comment on the closure.

