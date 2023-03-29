Welland getting a new logo as city rebrands

Welland is getting a make-over, including a new logo.

Council approved the new brand for the city last night, after public consultation and research.

The logo features a 'W' with the words of 'The City of Welland' beside.

"The logo's bold 'W' shape reflects the fluidity of water, the connection between communities, and the theory of movement and constant evolution. "

The old logo featured the East Main Street Bridge, was built in 1927-1930 during the construction of the Fourth Welland Canal.

"It's an exciting time to be in Welland, and moving forward with a revitalized brand injects further excitement into projects underway and those coming to the city," said Marc MacDonald, corporate communications manager.

"Based on the community consultation, the brand reflects traits and values important to the residents and will guide the City in its marketing, communications, and development."



The brand's official launch will happen in May. You can find more information by clicking here.