Welland getting help from Ontario and Federal governments for water upgrades

Welland is getting some help from the provincial and federal governments for water upgrades.

Canada and Ontario announced today it is investing in 144 community water infrastructure projects, including the installation of 1,500 metres of watermain along Canal Bank Street, seven new hydrants, and additional valves and connections.

In total, the project is valued at $4.87 million, with nearly 75 per cent being funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Green Stream Stage II.

Officials say the improvements will help ensure that residents continue to have reliable access to clean drinking water.

Roads and sidewalks impacted by work on this project will also be restored using this investment.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $190.2 million in 144 projects across Ontario, the Government of Ontario is providing over $140.5 million, while local communities are contributing more than $108.2 million.

“Every community in Canada should have access to safe, clean drinking water. The investments in Dain City’s water supply will help keep the community healthy and allow it to welcome more businesses and residents. Our Government will continue to partner with our provincial and municipal partners to invest in modern, reliable drinking water and wastewater systems.” Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

“Today’s announcement will see hundreds of millions invested in communities across Ontario, benefiting thousands of Ontarians. Our Government will continue to work with its provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous partners to build strong and resilient Canadian communities.” Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

“Investment in critical infrastructure is a pillar of sustainability to a growing city like Welland, and the Dain City Secure watermain project is an important realization for our residents. Funding from our provincial and federal partners strengthens our infrastructure and brings greater peace of mind to our residents, which pays dividends long after the work is complete.” Frank Campion, Mayor of the City of Welland