Welland getting on the water playground
It's over a year away, but it is something the kids can look forward to.
Welland city council is moving forward with a plan to set up an inflatable waterpark on the recreational canal.
This week, council awarded the contract to PT Watersports which operates a similar waterpark at the Binbrook Conservation Area.
Welland's on the water playground is slated to open the summer of 2021.
-
Remembering VE DayTom McConnell Speaks with Author, Historian, Broadcaster and College Professor Ted Barris regarding VE Day
-
News and Notes from the Team/Roster Named/Upcoming Preparations/Schedule and Michael Jordan Documentary on NetflixMatt Holmes Speaks with Victor Raso – Head Coach Niagara River Lions regarding preparations for upcoming season/player rosters announced
-
Home Gardens and How to Start Them CorrectlyMatt Holmes Speaks with Matt Orr – Greenhouse Manager Niagara College Greenhouse regarding home gardens