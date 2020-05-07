iHeartRadio
Welland getting on the water playground

Water park-Sergey Mikhaylov

It's over a year away, but it is something the kids can look forward to.

Welland city council is moving forward with a plan to set up an inflatable waterpark on the recreational canal.

This week, council awarded the contract to PT Watersports which operates a similar waterpark at the Binbrook Conservation Area.

Welland's on the water playground is slated to open the summer of 2021.

